LOOK: Nadia Nakai starts her first TikTok challenge

The "Naaa Meaan" hitmaker who recently collaborated with Emtee and DJ Capital to release her recent track "40 Bars" has taken to TikTok to challenge users to dance to the song with choreography done by Karim Alexander.





My joint 40 Bars is finally on TikTok shout out to @karimthedancer for choreographing this for me!! Lol! I’m still learning it!!! 😂 @tiktok @tiktok_southafrica #emtee #djcapital guys I’m officially challenging you to do this too! Let me see! 😝 imma post more videos. don’t forget to Tag me on TikTok...". On Instagram, Nakai posted another version of the dance, with the caption: "

Rapper Nadia Nakai has finally jumped on the TikTok train creating her first challenge.