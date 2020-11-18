LOOK: Nadia Nakai visits Namibia and falls in love with baby Enno

Rapper Nadia Nakai is currently visiting Namibia and while at it, learning about their culture. Although it is unconfirmed why she’s in Namibia, her recent Instagram posts looks like she’s extremely happy to be there. Nakai took to Instagram where she posted a few pictures of her stay, but the most recent post tugged at her fans heartstrings. The “40 Bars” hitmaker posted four frames and is seen holding a beautiful baby boy who is from the Ovahimba Tribe in Namibia. In her post Nakai confessed that she is “in love” with him and joked about someone “giving” her a baby to call her own.

Nakai captioned the pictures: "You can’t visit a beautiful country like Namibia and not educate yourself on the culture, This is Enno from the Ovahimba Tribe, Him and his mother came to visit us today... the Red Clay definitely enhances the beauty that is black skin 😍... also I’m inlove with him.... someone give me a baby! 😍 thank you @soar_talent_agency“.

Nakai left fans hearts melted at the post as they commented on baby Enno’s cuteness.

@kunenembalz said: “It's the second frame for me 😭😭😭😍😍 he is so nunuz”

@itsshawty_sa said: “damn mahn😭..i can already picture having yuur own kids😍❤️❤️”.

@the_karabo_baloyi said: “That hair was definitely not behaving..😪 But what a beautiful baby💕“.

While tebbym69 cheeky comment read: “Randomly using black babies for a photo op is such a white move 🤣“.

In another picture Nakai said that she is in love with the place and always has been.