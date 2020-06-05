LOOK: Nandi Madida celebrates 'dark skin'

In light of what's been happening in America, with the senseless killings of Black Americans, songstress, Nandi Madida, took to Instagram to write a profound message coupled with a beautiful photo collage of dark skin men, women and children.

She also included her sister in one of the picture tiles.

The "Say You Will" hitmaker, explained in her caption that in the Zulu culture, a dark skin beautiful girl was referred to as "iNdoni Yamanzi". She went on to explain its origins and said that her mother use to always compliment her sister (Langa Mngoma) on how beautiful her skin was and still is.

The full caption read: "In Zulu (my culture) a dark skin beautiful girl would be called “iNdoni Yamanzi”.. before well you know what happened to change that during the 1600’s. Originated from Zululand 'Indoni' is a berry, a blackberry which grows on big trees known as the Umdoni trees”, I also know it to be a beautiful dark, shiny stone.

"My mom used to always say how beautiful my sister's skin was and still is. If you are dark skin know that you are so beautiful.. you will only age at 100yrs and bronzer was created to get that glow you have naturally. You are blessed and forever beautiful 🍫 #MelaninMagic (That’s my sister @langamngoma in the top left corner).