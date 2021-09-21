LOOK: Nasty C and DJ Speedsta squash their beef

Hip hop stars Nasty C and DJ Speedsta have squashed their long-standing beef. Following several public spats, the two took to social media recently to share an image of themselves, all smiles, together at an event.

“In the end, it was all good energy,” Nasty C captioned his post. See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPANK DADDY (@nasty_csa) Once friends, their long-time feud started when they had a heated exchange on social media over who owned the song “Bamm Bamm”.

In May last year, Nasty C said his beef with Speedsta started when the DJ lied. “He was doing a little podcast or whatever and he said that ”Bamm Bamm“ was his song and he gave it to me and sometimes you just have to do that for artists because they need it. "I made that beat, I sent you the hook because we had another song we were supposed to drop and I did not like it,” said Nasty C at the time.

Nasty C sat down for an interview with MacG on his podcast, “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, where they discussed the rapper's latest album, working with T.I and haters. During the interview, MacG asked Nasty C if a tweet about haters was referring to Speedsta. MacG went on to ask the “Hell Naw” hitmaker why he had beef with Speedsta.

The rapper said Speedsta was going through personal struggles and lashed out at him. “It stemmed from a dark place, jealousy, envy, all that sh*t and I don’t give a f*** about how you feel about me. If you want to go public, I am going to go public too and actually tell people the real story because he was lying”, said Nasty C. Following clips of the interview making it to social media, Speedsta hit back.