LOOK: Nasty C attends UMG CEO’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Local rapper Nasty C attended Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling in Los Angeles.
The "SMA" hitmaker along with the likes of other Universal Music artists such as Tori Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Justin Bieber and Lionel Richie all attended the big ceremony.
Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty C shared a few pictures of the unveiling and a video clip of Ellen K mentioning him with the other attendees in her opening remarks that came to support Grainge.
View this post on Instagram
CONGRATULATIONS SIR LUCIAN!! 🙏🏾 #HollywoodWalkOfFame #ZuluManWithSomePower
A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on
The "God Flow" rapper also grabbed a picture with Cash Money co-owner Birdman during the ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on
Nasty C has also been travelling following the festive season with him starting in Tokyo, Japan where he bumped into "Sunflower" rapper Post Malone before he made his way to LA.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on