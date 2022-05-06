LOOK: Nasty C dines with US rapper Domani ahead of Ivyson Army Tour

Rapper Nasty C is set to embark on the latest iteration of his popular tour series, Ivyson Army Tour, with the first show in Bloemfontein tomorrow afternoon. The tour, which is a play on his late mother's name, Ivy, and the fact that he's her son, is set to feature the likes of local stars Cassper Nyovest, Zoocci Coke Dope and Tellaman.

Story continues below Advertisment

Atlanta rapper Domani, who's the son of hip hop legend TI, recently arrived in South Africa for the first time to join Nasty C on the upcoming countrywide tour. The pair posted an image together out at dinner at popular Sandton restaurant Saint on Thursday night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVYSON ARMY TOUR (@nasty_csa) The platinum-selling rapper recently released a new single titled "Can't Imagine".

In our review of the song, we recently wrote, “His new single ‘Can't Imagine’ departs from his recent sound as he returns to rapping venomously and flexing his lyrical prowess.” The countrywide circuit will also include stops in Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria, with more dates and venues set to be announced in the coming weeks. “Having received a roaring response to his current single globally, Nasty C will be sharing the stage alongside new-age talent and will also be performing with Domani to South African audiences, showcasing their joint music as well as giving fans an opportunity to experience more of Atlanta rapper Domani,” read a press statement announcing the tour.

Story continues below Advertisment

Nasty C also shared his thoughts on the tour and Domani’s inclusion in it. “I’m so excited to have Domani come all the way from Atlanta, US to join me on the Ivyson Army Tour. “Having spent time with him and his father, rap OG – TI, during my visits in ATL, I’m really excited to transfer some of the energy we have in studio to a live on-stage performance.”