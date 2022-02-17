LOOK: Nasty C is officially 25 years old
Award-winning rapper, songwriter and record producer Nasty C rang in the milestone year with an intimate dinner surrounded by close friends, family and industry insiders.
The celebration took place at the new and trendy “IT” spot in Johannesburg, Zioux restaurant and cocktail bar.
The “Jack” hitmaker celebrated the evening with brand partner Johnnie Walker, in their first joint event.
In 2021, the Zuluman With Some Power revealed his new partnership with the Keep Walking iconic brand.
Speaking on behalf of UMG Brands, Snr Brands Partnership & Synchronisation Manager Lebo Kgothadi expressed, “It’s always so fulfilling to see the brands that partner and collaborate with the artist, invest their efforts in making sure their dreams and desires are brought to life.”
The room was filled with popular faces and friends of the star including Tall Rack’s Rowlene, fellow record label mate Tellaman and tastemakers of local hip hop, SilkourOnLife, Ms Cosmo, Moozlie, The Fratpack and fellow face of Johnnie Walker, Karabo Poppy.
The birthday dinner comes days after the already certified young local hip hop legend released his first official release of the year with the breakup anthem, Stalling.
The classic trap, mid-tempo bop peaked at #1 on Apple Music, following its exclusive premiere on the Dotty Show.