LOOK: Nasty C is officially 25 years old

Award-winning rapper, songwriter and record producer Nasty C rang in the milestone year with an intimate dinner surrounded by close friends, family and industry insiders. The celebration took place at the new and trendy “IT” spot in Johannesburg, Zioux restaurant and cocktail bar.

The “Jack” hitmaker celebrated the evening with brand partner Johnnie Walker, in their first joint event. Nasty C and attendees at his birthday dinner. Picture: Supplied In 2021, the Zuluman With Some Power revealed his new partnership with the Keep Walking iconic brand. Speaking on behalf of UMG Brands, Snr Brands Partnership & Synchronisation Manager Lebo Kgothadi expressed, “It’s always so fulfilling to see the brands that partner and collaborate with the artist, invest their efforts in making sure their dreams and desires are brought to life.”