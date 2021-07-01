LOOK: Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch make their romance official

After weeks of speculation, rumoured new couple, Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch, seemingly made their romance official. The actress and Orlando Pirates midfielder had Mzansi talking this past week after social media detectives did some digging and found that the pair were on holiday together in Zanzibar.

It all started when the duo posted pictures of themselves in similar venues at the same time. Some Twitter and Instagram detectives went as far as to note that both stars had on the same wrist bands that give access to a resort. If that was not enough, some even zoomed into a picture Natasha posted and were convinced the man seen in the reflection of her sunglasses was the soccer player.

However, following them reaching the top of the trends list, both Natasha and Thembinkosi poured water on the rumours. Natasha tweeted that she was single. While Lorch, as he is affectionately known, seemed confused when asked by DJ Maphorisa what the status of his relationship was. “You see, I’m in the house, and I don’t know why people keep saying we’re dating and that I’m with her.

“We may have been on holiday at the same time but she is not here with me, you can come and see for yourself,” said Lorch in an Instagram Live video. It didn’t take long though for the duo to make a U-turn. Lorch took to Instagram to post a picture of Natasha, accompanied by a caption that says “Beke le beke” (week in week out) and a heart emoji.

And let’s be honest, it does not get anymore official than posting each other on the socials. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyoso_3 (@thembinkosi_lorch_3) Natasha also posted a video of herself and Lorch tubing with Jhene Aiko’s ‘While We’re Young’ playing. Lorch also posted a video of them holding hands.