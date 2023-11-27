LOOK: Never mind her fire performance, fans more interested in policing Nadia Nakai’s Cotton Fest outfit

Nadia Nakai’s recent fashion choice during her appearance at Cotton Fest stirred up quite a commotion among fans. The girlfriend of the late rapper AKA graced the stage in Cape Town over the weekend, joining a star-studded line-up that included Nasty C, Moozlie, and Youngsta CPT.

Nakai delivered a performance that garnered attention, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Sharing a snippet of her act on Instagram, she captioned it with a simple “Was special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) It didn’t take fans long to swarm her comments section, expressing their displeasure at her choice of attire. “This is in the public eye... Imagine kids are watching this and seeing if this... Public figures should hold a standard... What kind of an example is this...,” wrote an online user.

Another said: “Girl cover up your a** please...we can't even focus on the lyrics coz your a** is all over...... Good grief, what is it with women and nudity these days and the way we lie to each other and say it's okay, it's her body.“ While Nakai caught heat for her stage outfit, there were others who came to her defence. @imjoyceson dismissed the smoke and instead encouraged her fans to concentrate on her performance: “So everyone will just focus on her dress code ? I mean the track is fire. You and your kids have seen the worst on the internet please relax people. She is on stage it's like going to the beach and tell people to dress decent that's stupid, she is on stage!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Amidst the controversy, Nakai has also been open about her struggle with grief following the untimely death of AKA in February.

During a recent media appearance reported by Sunday World, she expressed her feelings of being let down by God after such a tragic event. “The fact that something so tragic had happened, I felt so let down by God. I had never experienced anything like that ever. It was a shock to my system because his funeral was the first funeral I ever attended.” Speaking about her emotional wellbeing, Nakai shared, “I don’t know what the process to heal is. I don’t feel like I’ve healed.