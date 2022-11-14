LOOK: No expense was spared for Nadia Jaftha’s ‘dirty 30s’ bash

If social media is anything to go by, then Nadia Jaftha’s birthday soirée was “lit”. The multi-award-winning content creator celebrated her 30th birthday in style over the weekend at the Soetendal Estate, Cape Town.

Equipped with fire dancers, creative stilt walkers, aerial silks, forest nymphs and beautiful white doves, it is safe to say that no expense was spared in creating a memorable ‘dirty 30’ bash. The party was planned by Areef Moerat from Inspired Events, who specialise in bespoke event planning and design. A creative stilt walker at Nadia Jaftha’s 30th birthday party. Picture: Instagram A fire dancer at Nadia Jaftha’s ‘dirty 30’. Picture: Instagram. Doves at Nadia Jaftha’s ‘dirty 30’. Picture: Instagram The “Who's My Daddy?” actress and her “Love Island SA” finalist boyfriend, Xavier Haupt, even gave guests a special live performance of a song they put together. Other live performers included Cape Town artist, Mikhail Williams.

Jaftha sauntered into her soirée looking like a princess. Dressed by Molteno Couture, Jaftha was really the “belle of the ball” in a beautifully designed lilac ball grown. She wrote on Instagram: “I truly felt like a princess in this @moltenocouture dress💗🥺 Also to @areef.moerat from @moeratevents. I have absolutely NO WORDS but I can’t wait to show you guys the rest of the content taken from this magical day as I get it ❤️ So don’t get sick of me k? 📸 @radzphotography.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) Haupt added to the comment, “You ARE a whole princess 😍😍😍.” As expected, the party was attended by many other social media influencers and digital creators including Kelly KiKx, Chad Jones, Ms Paula Bee and “Blood & Water” actress Mekaila Mathys.

