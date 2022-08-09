LOOK: No-one was safe at the ‘Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau’

Media personality and socialite Khanyi Mbau was the first African female subjected to the Comedy Central Roast the Montecasino Teatro in July. On Monday night, the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau” finally aired.

The event was attended by several famous Mzansi personalities such as Lasizwe Dambuza, Mohale Motaung and Donald. SINGER Donald at the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau” at Montecasino Teatro. l OLUTHANDO KETEYI The panel for the roast included broadcaster Tbo Touch, rappers YoungstaCPT and Nadia Nakai, comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli, radio presenter SelBeyonce Mkhize, investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, comedian John Vlismas, actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube and podcaster Sol Phenduka. Comedian and actor Mpho Popps was the roastmaster.

The sold-out event started late due to technical difficulties and was quite a lengthy affair filled with laughter amid cringe-worthy moments. MOHALE Motaung at the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau” at Montecasino Teatro. l OLUTHANDO KETEYI The roast panel strutted their stuff on the black carpet, with Maake Ka Ncube and YoungstaCPT giving photographers their best angles. Schalk Bezuidenhout kicked things off and got the crowd warmed up in anticipation for the main show.

Musician and dancer Robot Boii kicked things off with a poetry monologue, just like those done by his legendary father Mzwakhe Mbuli. Mbau entered the stage with a bang, as she entered the stage, rapping, reminding us all of her not so successful music career. DEVI Sankaree Govender at the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau” at Montecasino Teatro. l OLUTHANDO KETEYI Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Mkhize remarked that she wouldn't be aiming for Mbau on the roast and her focus would be on the rest of the panellists. This must have been Comedy Central’s brief to the panellists, because instead of the main focus being Mbau, it was on the panellists.

Several jabs were taken at Mkhize's gender. Nadia Nakai was picked on for “sleeping with the whole industry”. The jokes aimed at women’s vaginas, however, were rather overdone, with the panellists being sure to let us know the sizes of Mbau and Nakai’s vaginas. LASIZWE Dambuza and Khanyi Mbau at the “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau” at Montecasino Teatro. l OLUTHANDO KETEYI They say dynamite comes in small packages and Govender fit the bill; she packed on the comedy as the only person with a “payslip”. On the black carpet, she told IOL Entertainment, that these occasions were not her thing and were different from her usual chase of “sghebengas” but she fit in perfectly.

Phenduka, who had quite the facebeat, also saw himself as the butt of several jokes about his weight and porn addiction. The hip-hop community was well represented because both Nakai and Youngsta did an impressive job of taking the jabs and delivering their own. JOHN Vlismas. l OLUTHANDO KETEYI Comedians Ntuli and Vlismas were both clearly at home on the comedy stage and brought their A-game and roasted the panel to ashes. Maake Ka Ncube, of course, had to remind us all that he was the only person with some actual talent on the panel, as he shared all the great stages and productions he has been a part of. It was a pity no one could relate…

When Mbau told IOL Entertainment on the black carpet that she hadn’t prepared for the big night, I thought she had an ace up her sleeve, but no, she really hadn't, and it was evident. YOUNGSTA also attended. l OLUTHANDO KETEYI “When you go to a fight you can't prepare. You must just be there, take off your earrings, keep your wig at home and go to the street. Nothing really has been prepared,” she said. Her comebacks were certainly not worth the long wait that came with the taping of the roast and many trickled out of the auditorium in dismay.