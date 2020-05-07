LOOK: Nomzamo Mbatha gives her sister some Insta love

Nomzamo Mbatha took to Instagram to show her sister some love. The former "Isibaya" actress shared a picture of her younger self together with her sister and a heart warming story of how her sister "came through" for her on her 21st birthday. Mbatha labelled her sister, her hero, her love, her best friend and her kindred spirit. "This picture is from my 21st birthday ... My 21st birthday party was (nearly) a DISASTER. 🤮🤢... I hate birthdays but my mom convinced me to have one. 😩... anyway, cut a long story short. "There was no money. Invites went out for a venue that was not even paid for nor booked LOL! 😂... and I had a lump that grew in the inside of my throat and convinced myself it was a tumor and I was dying. I know, very very dramatic,"she wrote.

She continued to say that she was saved from embarrassment when her sister came to her rescue.

"To save my embarrassment, my sister went to the bank (the day before the party) and took out a loan for R20 000, gave me R18 000 cash to go to a hotel that had availability for their conference center and would be able to host my birthday.

"In the months leading up to the day she made sure I had TWO dresses, outfit change, HELLO? And had bought me these ‘Louboutins’ (I don’t think Christian Louboutin knows this design 😩😂🥶) and I had the most perfect celebration ... she is my hero, my love, my best friend and my kindred spirit.

"The funniest woman I know and a VIRGO To the core! My first line of defense, she FIGHTS For me ON SIGHT and doesn’t even bother asking questions later lol.

"We sing in the lounge, me with a broom and her with a remote... BOTH ARE MIC’s ok... she is my mother’s child. And I am blessed to be loved so fiercely by this woman,".

Tag your sister or brother or bestie below who comes through for you!, (sic)" she ended the post.

The post received more than 60 000 likes with Mbatha's fans thanking the star for being genuine.

@ayandaborotho said: "I know this story all too well....!😘😘😘 You tell with such pride when you talk about Ngqe!".

@thobilejele said: "heartwarming stories sis ❤️".

@bouwercarol said: "A sister’s love is one of life’s true wonders! This is just too beautiful ❤️".