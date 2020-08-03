LOOK: Nomzamo Mbatha receives flowers from a fan

"I turned around and this angel said, “Hi, these flowers are for you, here’s the slip, they’ve been paid for” I was obviously taken aback and asked who they were from And why? 😢 she responded and said “they’re from me, thank you for inspiring so many of us with how you live your life and what you do for others we’ve been standing there in the corner with my colleagues watching you and this is my way of wanting to let you know how loved you are...” —YUP, tears!

“Now one of the things I struggle with is receiving, so this really sat in my soul and made my chest close in and my eyes well up.

“I received this moment and I will never ever forget it. To be seen in a soft and tender way. Today, something really kind happened to me. Thank you Anthea. Ngiyabonga Sisi," she wrote.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunsi and Mbatha’s industry friends such as Ayanda Thabethe and Refilwe Modiselle commented on the post.

Modiselle said: "I'm witness to the heart & spirit you are, I can reassuringly say how much you've impacted on my own life because of your selflessness & for that sthandwa my gratitude overflow for ETERNITY. YOU deserve those flowers & all the glory God is going to give you still. One day I will tell the story. I love you deep, I tell you whenever I can 🤗😍 @nomzamo_m. Thank you Zamo for your heart. SIS ♥️".