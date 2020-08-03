LOOK: Nomzamo Mbatha receives flowers from a fan
Nomzamo Mbatha was treated to a random bouquet of flowers from a fan while doing her usual grocery shopping.
The actress, who will soon appear on "Coming 2 America", said she struggles at receiving any good deed (done for her).
On Instagram, Mbatha posted the picture of herself and the lady who she received the flowers from. In a detailed caption, she said she was filled with gratitude.
Today, Something really kind happened to me. . A few minutes before this moment as I was waiting for my fish to be weighed at the grocery store, I looked at my friend and had this random feeling of gratitude and said “I’m in such a peaceful state of mind. I’m surrounded by love and I’m so thankful that I have people who cover me in it everyday.” . I loaded the fish in my trolley and kept going. As I was about to enter an isle, I heard a voice call out my name. I turned around and this angel said, “Hi, these flowers are for you, here’s the slip, they’ve been paid for” I was obviously taken aback and asked who they were from And why? 😢 she responded and said “they’re from me, thank you for inspiring so many of us with how you live your life and what you do for others we’ve been standing there in the corner with my colleagues watching you and this is my way of wanting to let you know how loved you are...” —YUP, tears! Now one of the things I struggle with is receiving, so this really sat in my soul and made my chest close in and my eyes well up. I received this moment and I will never ever forget it. To be seen in a soft and tender way. Today, something really kind happened to me. Thank you Anthea. Ngiyabonga Sisi.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunsi and Mbatha’s industry friends such as Ayanda Thabethe and Refilwe Modiselle commented on the post.
Modiselle said: "I'm witness to the heart & spirit you are, I can reassuringly say how much you've impacted on my own life because of your selflessness & for that sthandwa my gratitude overflow for ETERNITY. YOU deserve those flowers & all the glory God is going to give you still. One day I will tell the story. I love you deep, I tell you whenever I can 🤗😍 @nomzamo_m. Thank you Zamo for your heart. SIS ♥️".