LOOK: Ntando Duma celebrates 26th birthday in style

Local actress Ntando Duma celebrated her 26th birthday in style over the weekend. In Sandton, the former “Rhythm City” star celebrated the big day with friends and family, including her partner-in-crime and daughter, Sbahle Mzizi.

Duma was decked out in an emerald green gown by DejaVu Clothing which she later switched out for a gold sheer column dress. Celebrities in attendance included Lasizwe, DJ Sphectacula and Naak Musiq. Check out some of the snaps from Duma’s 26th birthday bash below:

“Your mother is mentally disabled ... F*** you and your mother,” she says. The woman tells Duma how her brother was in an accident that permanently affected his mobility. Following the backlash, Duma apologised for the viral video. Taking to Twitter with a statement, she said she had a reason for parking in the spot for those with disabilities, as the food establishment she was frequenting had asked her to park in that spot.

“In light of a recording from last year which has recently surfaced, I would like to apologise unreservedly, as I fully understand that my behaviour was unacceptable. “I have deep regard for why disabled parking and other facilities exist and the decision to park in that was not frivolous, as I was instructed to park there by the food establishment, given that this was a quick pick-up which did not require me waiting long or leaving the car.” She went on to say that she didn't deny anyone access to the parking spot.