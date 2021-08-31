LOOK: Ntando Duma celebrates 26th birthday in style
Share this article:
Local actress Ntando Duma celebrated her 26th birthday in style over the weekend.
In Sandton, the former “Rhythm City” star celebrated the big day with friends and family, including her partner-in-crime and daughter, Sbahle Mzizi.
Duma was decked out in an emerald green gown by DejaVu Clothing which she later switched out for a gold sheer column dress.
Celebrities in attendance included Lasizwe, DJ Sphectacula and Naak Musiq.
Check out some of the snaps from Duma’s 26th birthday bash below:
Earlier this year, she was caught in on the wrong side of Twitter and had to apologise after a video of her parked in a parking space reserved for people with disabilities went viral.
Duma hit the top of the trends list on social media after she posted the video, but not in a good way. In the now-deleted video, a woman's voice can be heard telling Duma that she has parked her car in a spot reserved for people with disabilities, urging her to leave.
However, an annoyed Duma hits back at the woman, asking if she knows whether the star herself isn’t disabled. The actress then flies off at the woman in a scathing rant, hurling profanities.
“Your mother is mentally disabled ... F*** you and your mother,” she says.
The woman tells Duma how her brother was in an accident that permanently affected his mobility.
Following the backlash, Duma apologised for the viral video. Taking to Twitter with a statement, she said she had a reason for parking in the spot for those with disabilities, as the food establishment she was frequenting had asked her to park in that spot.
“In light of a recording from last year which has recently surfaced, I would like to apologise unreservedly, as I fully understand that my behaviour was unacceptable.
“I have deep regard for why disabled parking and other facilities exist and the decision to park in that was not frivolous, as I was instructed to park there by the food establishment, given that this was a quick pick-up which did not require me waiting long or leaving the car.”
She went on to say that she didn't deny anyone access to the parking spot.
“Once again, I apologise to everyone who was offended by my actions,” said Duma.