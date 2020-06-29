LOOK: Ntando Duma defends having a party for Sbahle during lockdown

Actress and television presenter Ntando Duma has defended the decision to host a birthday party for her daughter during the nationwide lockdown. Ntando celebrated Sbahle turning 3 years old by hosting a "Frozen" themed birthday party. The star decided to put out fires before they even started by clearing the air on the celebration. "For those who were/are concerned & in disbelief that we (Sbahle’s dad & I) hosted our daughter her dream birthday celebration during lockdown. YES! We DEFINITELY DID that with FAMILY members as we stayed covered & protected while at it. Now that you’ve heard it ,FOCUS akere?", she tweeted, after she released images from the party.

She went on to say that she wished she could have invited more friends.

"I wish I could have had all my friends and more kids to come experience and celebrate with us but ke sizothini? Sis COVID showed us flames. Hopefully Lockdown will be over by August. My 25th birthday Bathong, I NEED to do something BIG!"

The former "Rhythm City" star also said that people should not be fooled by the decor and think she and her family risked their lives for some fun.

"Don’t be fooled by decor and think we risked our lives and health for some fun. We did all of that cause WHY NOT my child have want she wants regardless? A precious themed party for a special girl at home."

She also hit back at those who questioned why she was using images of white cartoon characters and not those of black ones.

One user asked if there were no black dolls available for Sbahle's birthday.

"There are and she owns plenty of them & WHITE ones too. And THAT doesn’t take anything away from her & it absolutely changes nothing from what I’ve taught her & instilled in her. She’s fully aware of who she is and her surroundings & that’s what’s important", she hit back.