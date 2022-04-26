LOOK: Ntando Duma pulls out all the stops for Sbahle’s Kids’ Choice award celebration

The young internet sensation was named Favourite African Kidfluencer of the Year at the recent Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Actress and presenter Ntando Duma is one proud mama after her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, bagged a Kids' Choice award.

Sbahle's milestone certainly called for a celebration – after all, she did achieve something big. Winning an international award is no small thing.

Ntando took to Instagram to share pictures of her celebration in honour of the dynamite that is her daughter.

“Remember to celebrate milestones… ✨❤️ Celebrated a dynamite that is my daughter. My biggest joy, love of my life and blessing,” shared Ntando.