LOOK: Ntando Duma pulls out all the stops for Sbahle’s Kids’ Choice award celebration

Actress and presenter Ntando Duma is one proud mama after her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, bagged a Kids' Choice award.
The young internet sensation was named Favourite African Kidfluencer of the Year at the recent Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
Sbahle's milestone certainly called for a celebration – after all, she did achieve something big. Winning an international award is no small thing.
Ntando took to Instagram to share pictures of her celebration in honour of the dynamite that is her daughter.
“Remember to celebrate milestones… ✨❤️ Celebrated a dynamite that is my daughter. My biggest joy, love of my life and blessing,” shared Ntando.
For the celebration, Ntando wore a catwoman-inspired outfit.
When Sbahle was announced as the winner of the award, Ntando posted: “I’m so emotional. My baby WON!! I’m such a proud mother. Thank you @nickelodeon for the nomination and a big Thank you to everyone that voted for my baby,” she wrote.
Sbahle has a million followers on Instagram and her YouTube page has 63.9K followers with over a million video views, proving just how influential she is.
Sbahle was nominated alongside Sassy Taylor Morrison, Adaeze Onuigbo Uncle Vinny and the Masaka Kids Africana.