LOOK: Ooh la la! Trevor Noah and friends attend The French Open

Trevor Noah and his best friends of 14 years, Khaya Dlanga, Ze Nxumalo and Xolisa Dyeshana, had the opportunity to attend one of the most prestigious tennis events in the world - one that most South Africans will never really get to experience, unless you are watching it on television. The four proud South Africans, who where dressed to the nines attended ‘The French Open 2022’ also known as the ‘Roland Garros’, held in Paris over the weekend.

Noah took to social media to write a fitting tribute to the moment in time. Accompanied by a photograph of the four, he wrote on Instagram: “Four South Africans walk into a French open…What a wonderful journey it’s been and continues to be. When we met 14 years ago, one of us had no car, half of us had never left the country and we all used to watch tennis on TV. “Now we’re at the French open, watching tennis live and discussing how to get our friend a car 😄. Memories are nothing without the people you share them with. ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Taking to the comments section, industry friends and fans enjoyed the tribute but also idolised the friendship. phumzile.makhanya.311 said: “Wow I love this story👏👏👏🙌... friends for keeps.” rajeshri.shivhare said: “This shows how wonderful hard working friend you are.... ❤️❤️.”

adaobikoniwinde wrote: “Memories….nothing…without the people you share them with!👌🏾👌🏾❤️.” And Kkwanele_dlava wrote: “I just love your friendship 👌🤞🔥🔥❤️❤️.” The friends are currently enjoying time off in France where they are enjoying the finer things in life like drinking champaign.

