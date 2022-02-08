LOOK: Oskido is thrilled to be back at school

Music pioneer and radio jock Oskido is embarking on a new journey of self-empowerment. Taking to social media this week, the king of the decks announced that he would be spending his time behind a desk after enrolling in a project management programme at the University of Pretoria.

Oskido posted a photograph of himself in the classroom, captioning it: “Today I embark on a new challenge by going back to school.” The muso went on to encourage fans to find ways to empower themselves.

Many fans and friends, including Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini and Warren Masemola, commended Oskido on setting an example that age should not stop anyone from achieving their goals. The 54-year-old muso is among many local celebrities who, despite their fame, continue to pursue their educational goals. Award-winning radio host and television presenter Bridget Masinga recently graduated with a BA in government, administration and development from Unisa.

“It took what seemed forever, at times life got in the way; ngowo, heartbreak, work, health and every hurdle that could test my resolution to completion came my way,” shared the star. She continued: “Nothing I’ve done thus far has tested my resolve more than this journey. But I kept reminding myself of that African adage, the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time!” In September last year, former Kaya959 presenter and motivational speaker Mapaseka Mokwele shared her journey as she graduated with a Master’s degree from Wits University. She also thanked her family for supporting her over the years.

“This grad on its own has been quite a journey … finished this Master’s late 2019/early 2020. Enter Covid… Chose not to graduate virtually because I wanted to walk across that stage. I worked hard for this and wanted to celebrate fully,” said Mokwele. In July last year, “Skeem Saam” actor Cedric Fortune announced that he had graduated from UCT.