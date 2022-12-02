LOOK: Paparazzi snap of Nota passed out alone in empty nightclub

Images of controversial former music executive-turned social media commentator Nota Baloyi sleeping on a couch in an empty Johannesburg nightclub have been circulating on Twitter since Thursday morning. The images, which were shared by popular Twitter entertainment blogger @ChrisExcel102, who often supports Nota, depict an apparently dazed Nota snuggled up on the couch in a foetal position with no one else in sight.

Nota had been out of the headlines for a few weeks thanks to a self-imposed social media hiatus. “Paparazzi caught My Goat Nota passed out at the night Club 🤣😭😭.” Paparazzi caught My Goat Nota passed out at the night Club 🤣😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NSccjcSLUU — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 1, 2022 Award-winning rapper Gigi Lamayne is among the handful of celebrities to comment on the images after she joked that he must have booked the entire club so he could doze off there. She wrote: “Guys he probably booked the club to sleep. 🤣🥹🔥😂.”

Guys he probably booked the club to sleep. 🤣🥹🔥😂 — #POVXGIGI (@Gigi_Lamayne) December 1, 2022 Despite being on a social media hiatus, on Wednesday Nota joined yet another podcast to spew his incendiary rhetoric. During an interview with YouTube vlogger Wealthy Nyambo, Nota blamed Riky Rick for Bafana Sithole’s recent suicide in a rant that has since gone viral. Sithole was a 17-year-old student who committed suicide after a fellow female student accused him of rape.

“Now kids think that suicide is the way out of any problem,” he started off in a long-winded explanation. “Don’t celebrate this kid, it’s pathetic ... He’s a pathetic little boy who wanted attention, and then he killed himself so he could get attention. Trust me he was gonna find any excuse to kill himself.” He went on to add that he felt it was because society is encouraging clout chasing.

