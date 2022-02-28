LOOK: Pearl Modiadie throws surprise bridal shower for Denise Zimba

The former Metro FM presenter Pearl Modiadie threw a lavish bridal shower in honour of her bestie, actress and musician Denise Zimba. In the visuals shared on social media over the weekend, the unsuspecting bride-to-be is seen walking wearing white jeans and a white crop top, paired with a pair of red heels as the small group of friends shout “surprise”.

The intimate gathering was attended by family members and friends, including celebrity chef Lorna Maseko and radio host Kamo Moth. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, Pearl posted images from the bridal celebration, with a caption: “Love it when great things happen to the most incredible people!” She added: “How much more gorgeous will you be on your wedding day when you already look like this @missdenisezimba ? 🥰 Wholesome is what you are, God bless your heart.

“God bless and enrich your amazing family. I loved every moment of your surprise bridal shower, you’re blessed with beautiful souls in your life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) Kamo shared snaps from the event, wishing the “Wedding Bashers” star well on her upcoming nuptials. She wrote: “Congratulations on your upcoming wedding! May your future be filled with happiness and love! Can’t wait to celebrate the big day with you.

“Thank you for including me as part of your special day! Looking forward to seeing you take the next step in your life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamo Moth (@kamo_moth) Denise and her husband, who is only known to the public as James Dean, are set to have their big wedding celebration in April. The pair welcomed their daughter Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig in 2019.

Meanwhile, Denise recently released the music video of her latest hit single, “Thobela,” which she dropped in September last year after a brief break. Speaking to IOL Lifestyle, Denise said the track is her way of greeting the industry again as she returns to shake things up. “I’ve been away from the industry for a while and wanted to come back in my favourite space of my entertainment journey, and that was the music space.