LOOK: Pearl Thusi and daughter Thando Mokoena’s Mozambique getaway

Actress Pearl Thusi is one of the busiest individuals in the country. She is always booked with some gigs, be it presenting or travelling for roles, but she is also a mother. The ‘Queen Sono’ actress recently took some time off and spent it on holiday with her eldest daughter, Thando Mokoena.

Thusi and her daughter share a very special bond and the actress often refers to Mokoena as her “BFF”. The two jetted off to Mozambique and shared moments from their vacation on Instagram with their followers. “Teach your daughters how they deserve to be treated, era,” Thusi captioned a video that gave a quick highlight of the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) Thusi also hinted that snippets of the trip will be on ‘The Insider SA’ show.

During the trip, the mother and daughter made sure to get enough quality time. They took time out boat riding and enjoyed the good weather in Mozambique. Thusi’s vacation snaps were filled with lots of her followers praising her for always making time for family, despite her busy schedule. Preview_designer_collection commented: “A role model! ❤️❤️❤️ Best Mom, thank you for being family 🙌”