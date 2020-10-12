LOOK: Phelo Bala says he misses his ex-boyfriend Moshe Ndiki

They had a public relationship, a public breakup and if Phelo Bala gets his way, they might have a public reunion. The musician shocked Mzansi this past weekend when he took to social media to declare that he was missing his ex-bae, television presenter and actor, Moshe Ndiki. In his post, Phelo said he misses Moshe and asked his followers to speak to Moshe on his behalf. “I miss you @moshendiki. Khanindithetheleni guys....” he said in a post. View this post on Instagram I miss you @moshendiki. Khanindithetheleni guys.... A post shared by PHELO BALA (@phelobala) on Oct 10, 2020 at 11:04am PDT The declaration comes as a surprise to many, especially after Phelo released a new single last month thought to be about his breakup and posted images of his rumoured new bae.

Phelo trended when he uploaded pictures of himself and his rumoured new bae, celebrity make-up artist Vuyo Varoyi.

Then when pictures of his ex-boyfriend Moshe Ndiki partying in Durban surfaced on the TL, he trended again.

The former “Joyous Celebration” member also released his single and it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that the lyrics are about his relationship with Moshe.

In case you missed it, Phelo and Moshe were Mzansi’s IT couple last year after they made their relationship public.

However, things turned sour earlier this year. Court papers surfaced in which Phelo claimed that Moshe assaulted him with a candlestick at their Northriding, Johannesburg, home and that it was an argument over alcohol consumption.

In his court papers, Moshe claimed that over the past few months the relationship had become abusive with Phelo assaulting him on several occasions. He claimed that Phelo had an alcohol problem and started fights when he had too much to drink.

In his latest single, Phelo sings “This is not what I signed up for trust me I would rather be alone”.

The lyrics go on to say “it’s the little things the get to me”.