LOOK: Prince Kaybee shares first snap of his bundle of joy

Local DJ, Prince Kaybee has shared the first glimpse of the child he welcomed late last year. In October, the award-winning producer and his partner TV presenter Zola Mhlongo had a baby.

For the first time, the DJ is giving his fans and Mzansi a glimpse at the newest member of his family. Prince Kaybee shared a snap of his bundle of joy being held by his mother. The Charlotte hitmaker simply captioned his post with a red heart emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A B I L L I O N (@princekaybee_sa) Mhlongo also shared another picture from their family Christmas celebration. The picture has Zola and their bundle surrounded by Prince Kaybee’s mother and other family members.

The DJ has always kept a low-profile around his relationship, especially after that cheating scandal. He did not even post any snaps of his partner’s maternity shoot. Mhlongo is the one who broke the news on social media, with a picture that showed off her gorgeous baby bump. “I never thought this magical bump I have growing in front of me could have me waddling around, spilling on myself, putting spices in the sink, make me even loose balance now and then 🤣🤣🤣

These moments may only last a few months but will be treasured for life ✨” said Mhlongo at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo (@zolazeelovin) The DJ was pretty stoked about starting a family with his partner. He raved about his love for his leading lady in a previous interview. “This is the woman I love, so starting a family with her is something I’m looking forward to. We already know the gender, but Zola wants to keep it under wraps for now,” he said.