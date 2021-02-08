LOOK: Private jets & a yacht, Somizi and Vusi Nova holiday in style

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When one thinks of a weekend getaway with their best friend, a road trip or a weekend safari comes to mind. Well at least that’s what normal people might think of, but not media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his BFF, singer Vusi Nova. The duo took the ‘soft life’ to a new level this weekend when they went on a ‘bestiecation’ to Cape Town. From wearing designer outfits, drinking champagne, flying privately, and basking in the sun on a yacht, the pair really did live it up. Their trip started long before the pair even landed in Cape Town when they boarded a luxury private jet where they were served amazing food and champagne. In true over the top Somizi style, the star boarded his flight wearing Rich Mnisi but got off the plain in Louis Vuitton.

He had a little message for his followers on his outfit change, “This is how u(you) confuse the devil....u(you) don't arrive in the same outfit u(you) departed in....”, he captioned the pictures.

The pair also checked into the Delaire Graff Estate, a luxury lodge and spa located on the highest crest of Helshoogte Mountain Pass in Stellonbosch, where room prices start from R13 000 a night.

Somizi and Vusi also posted videos and pictures from their time on a luxury yacht which sailed along the Atlantic Seaboard.

While many of the duo’s fans have in the past questioned their relationship and whether or not it was based purely on friendship, the pair seem to be taking no heed of the haters.

See some images from their weekend below: