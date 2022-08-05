LOOK: Qwabe twins get tongues wagging with wedding snaps

Twin sisters Viggy and Virginia Qwabe from “Idols SA” season 15 fame, had tongues wagging on social media after they posted snippets of a wedding-themed scene of a music video they’re working on. The Qwabe twins shot to fame when they auditioned for the reality competition and reached the Top 10 before their dramatic exit after one of the twins (Virginia) was eliminated.

Viggy did not want to continue without her sister and decided to call it quits. Following their exit, they were spotted by DJ Tira who invested in their current musical success. In the video that was posted on social media, one of the twins was extremely emotional on seeing the other getting dressed for her “wedding”. The caption read: “God is Good”.

Followers congratulated the Durban-based sisters, with some curious to find out when the music video would be released. @nocxymabika said: "U guys are so cute..can't take it.” @slindelokuhle_zungu commented: "When is the music video coming out?"

