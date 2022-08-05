LOOK: Qwabe twins get tongues wagging with wedding snaps

Twin sisters Viggy and Virginia Qwabe from “Idols SA” season 15 fame, had tongues wagging on social media after they posted snippets of a wedding-themed scene of a music video they’re working on.
The Qwabe twins shot to fame when they auditioned for the reality competition and reached the Top 10 before their dramatic exit after one of the twins (Virginia) was eliminated.
Viggy did not want to continue without her sister and decided to call it quits.
Following their exit, they were spotted by DJ Tira who invested in their current musical success.
In the video that was posted on social media, one of the twins was extremely emotional on seeing the other getting dressed for her “wedding”. The caption read: “God is Good”.
This led fans and followers into speculation mode, suggesting that one of the Qwabe twins got married.
A few days ago, the twins posted a clip of Big Zulu accompanied by an audio to a song they are collaborating on with the South African rapper.
Meanwhile, some fans speculate that the video is part of the music video being produced for the song.
Followers congratulated the Durban-based sisters, with some curious to find out when the music video would be released.
@nocxymabika said: "U guys are so cute..can't take it.”
@slindelokuhle_zungu commented: "When is the music video coming out?"
DJ Tira also posted a shot of the “blushing bride” in her white dress and veil with the caption: “Congratulations Twin.”