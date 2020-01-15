LOOK: Rachel Kolisi wins Mzansi's heart with best back-to-school pic









Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel seems to have finally hit the right cord with Mzansi as she stole the show with a hilarious back-to-school picture.

When it comes to the first day of school, parents across the country share pictures on social media of their kids.

Whether it be their little one's first day in grade one or the older ones heading back for another year. Many love sharing the nerves, tears and excitement of the day.





Rachel also joined in on the fun, however, she put her own spin on it with a little inspiration from a meme.





She is pictured lounging in an empty pool, relaxing on a unicorn float, laughing with a glass of bubbles in hand .





While her husband and their four kids stare longingly at Rachel in their respective school uniforms and Siya in his Stormers gear.





While she would have understandably preferred to be floating in a pool full of water, given the Cape Town heat, the city's water restrictions strict prevent her from doing so.





Mzansi got quite a kick out of the picture and seems to laugh with Rachel this time around.

Siya & Rachel Kolisi's #BackToSchool2020 pic is the one to beat.😂 pic.twitter.com/SXw4OntWXn — Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) January 15, 2020

Round of applause for Rachel Kolisi.😂👏 pic.twitter.com/bMHbIscXaR — J MOOD (@JasonMoodley_) January 15, 2020

Best picture this year. This Rachel Kolisi is a breath of fresh air😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9Z9kVIZaXL — RubberBand Man (@codesamanganese) January 15, 2020

Rachel is everything https://t.co/ZF37Jm9vBo — THUMA NINA (@THATninahastie) January 15, 2020