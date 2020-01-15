LOOK: Rachel Kolisi wins Mzansi's heart with best back-to-school pic
Siya & Rachel Kolisi's #BackToSchool2020 pic is the one to beat.😂 pic.twitter.com/SXw4OntWXn— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) January 15, 2020
Round of applause for Rachel Kolisi.😂👏 pic.twitter.com/bMHbIscXaR— J MOOD (@JasonMoodley_) January 15, 2020
Best picture this year. This Rachel Kolisi is a breath of fresh air😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9Z9kVIZaXL— RubberBand Man (@codesamanganese) January 15, 2020
Rachel is everything https://t.co/ZF37Jm9vBo— THUMA NINA (@THATninahastie) January 15, 2020
I love this #backtoschool2020 picture of the Kolisi family so much. Rachel is such a mood 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gqQBxEkI2U— IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) January 15, 2020