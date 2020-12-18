LOOK: Rasta reveals his painting of Gee Six Five

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Popular SA artist Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, always gets tongues wagging when he puts his paintbrush in his hand. Rasta is popularly known for his paintings, which are mostly portraits of celebrities who have died. The Zimbabwean born South African artist revealed his latest work, a painting of viral star Gee Six Five who died earlier this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasta the Artist (@officialrastatheartist) Gee Six Five, whose real name was Olpha Selepe, became an overnight success after her amapiano song “Obani Lababantu” went viral recently. At the time of her death, her niece, former True Love editor Sbu Mpungose broke the news that her aunt passed away on Twitter and said: “My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more.

“She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu.

“Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive“

It was also confirmed in a statement that Selepe tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Selepe made her first and last live performance on Mzansi Insider last week where she performed her hit song.

While many social media users felt that Rasta’s skills have improved and that this painting might be his best yet, he has in the past reached the top of the trends list for his paintings.

In September radio and television presenter Sizwe Dhlomo, who doesn’t mince his words, took to Twitter to express his disappointment at Rasta’s painting of Chadwick Boseman

He told Rasta to stop embarrassing the country.

“Rasta! You even tagged them mara? You’re embarrassing us monna (man)!,” said Dhlomo.