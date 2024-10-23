LOOK: Reality TV star Jojo Robinson flaunts new hot wheels

“The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member, Jojo Robinson is known to flaunt her luxurious lifestyle on her social media accounts, and this time around, adding to her expensive car collection, Robinson has purchased the luxurious grey Ford Mustang.
Robinson took to Instagram by posting a reel to show her followers her new expensive wheels.
“Meet my new baby. Fetched my new car this morning and the FIRST delivered in the country. The new seventh Generation, 2025 Mustang GT, with a full DARK HORSE conversion... I need some time to process this beauty.”
She thanked her husband, Calven Robinson aka boo bear for always going above and beyond for her.
ALSO READ: Ford Mustang Dark Horse locked and loaded for SA - here’s how much it costs
Since its launch this month, Robinson is the first person to get her hands on the seventh-generation Ford Mustang.
The Mustang Dark Horse is the first new performance name for the brand since Mustang Bullitt was introduced in 2001.
It seems as though fans can expect more “bestie-goals“ with Robinson and her reality star best friend, Nonku Williams, who purchased her Hybrid Electric BMW M8 in July 2023.
The on-and-off screen besties posed with their expensive cars, which Robinson shared on her Instagram, with a caption that says, “When besties’ cars match”.
Robinson’s fans flooded her post with congratulatory comments on her new purchase.
Instagram user @lungile_mlaba commented, “Being a housewife is hardwork but somebody has to do it and it will always be you Jo. You are living proof of your S4 intro. Congratulations Mama Boo Bear.”
Instagram user @phindile_m commented, “A spoilt wife! What a beast, congratulations Jo!”
Ford South Africa also congratulated Robinson.
“Suited for each other! Welcome to the Ford family, Jojo!”
Instagram user @ceeyahsikepe commented, “Congratulations Jo, your baby is so beautiful.”
IOL