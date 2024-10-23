LOOK: Reality TV star Jojo Robinson flaunts new hot wheels

“The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member, Jojo Robinson is known to flaunt her luxurious lifestyle on her social media accounts, and this time around, adding to her expensive car collection, Robinson has purchased the luxurious grey Ford Mustang. Robinson took to Instagram by posting a reel to show her followers her new expensive wheels.

It seems as though fans can expect more “bestie-goals“ with Robinson and her reality star best friend, Nonku Williams, who purchased her Hybrid Electric BMW M8 in July 2023. The on-and-off screen besties posed with their expensive cars, which Robinson shared on her Instagram, with a caption that says, “When besties’ cars match”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson) Robinson’s fans flooded her post with congratulatory comments on her new purchase. Instagram user @lungile_mlaba commented, “Being a housewife is hardwork but somebody has to do it and it will always be you Jo. You are living proof of your S4 intro. Congratulations Mama Boo Bear.” Instagram user @phindile_m commented, “A spoilt wife! What a beast, congratulations Jo!”

Ford South Africa also congratulated Robinson. “Suited for each other! Welcome to the Ford family, Jojo!” Instagram user @ceeyahsikepe commented, “Congratulations Jo, your baby is so beautiful.”