LOOK: Riky Rick hosts celebrity friends at lavish private dinner

Riky Rick knows how to throw parties. That much has been evident since the first iteration of his live music festival, Cotton Fest back in 2019.

Cotton Fest’s main show, along with its accompanying series of events, parties and activations, has been a popular hot spot for partygoers over the past two years. Monday night, the 34-year-old rapper hosted a lavish private dinner with Remy Martin at the Four Seasons Hotel: The Westcliff. The dinner, which seems to be part of Riky Rick's long-running ambassadorship relationship with Remy Martin, was billed as a, “team up for excellence” dinner.

In a series of Instagram stories posted my rapper and influencer Moozlie, Riky Rick took the opportunity to share a sombre message off the back of the recent deaths of amapiano trailblazer Killer Kau and Mpura. “You come to realise that some of these people that are sitting next to you, some of these people that are sitting behind you, some of the people that you think, ’I’ll greet tomorrow’ might not be able to do that.” He went on to add: “So, I wanna thank Remy for giving me the opportunity. For not sponsoring my show or music video and just allowing me to get these beautiful people that I've known for such a long time.