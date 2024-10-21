LOOK: 'Sarafina!' star Leleti Khumalo celebrates 12 years of marriage with touching tribute

Legendary South African actress Leleti Khumalo, best known for her memorable role in the iconic film “Sarafina!”, has taken to social media to celebrate a milestone in her life - 12 joyous years of marriage to her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile. With a heart-warming Instagram post, Khumalo shared a touching message from her husband that took fans and followers on a delightful journey through their love story.

In his message, Khanyile fondly reminisced about the day they first met on a Boeing 737, recalling how stunning Khumalo looked in red linen pants and a shirt. “You looked exceptionally beautiful that day ... the smile on your face made me weak, for the first time in my life I didn’t know what to say,” he wrote. The message continued to celebrate their enduring love and the many memories they have created together over the past twelve years.

“Thank you for the lovely 12 years we have invested in each other. Ngiyabonga (Thank you) Khanyile, Ngwane ... I love you infinitely, my Ncamsero, the only kgokgo I have … Almost 20 years together my love. Happy anniversary,” he concluded. The sweet anniversary post resonated deeply with fans and friends in the entertainment industry. Messages of admiration and love poured in from across social media, with prominent figures such as Moshe Ndiki, Siza Ndlovu, Sorisha Naidoo and Mam’ Ngcobo sending their heartfelt congratulations.

“Love is beautiful, Happy Anniversary Ma,” Ndiki declared, while Ndlovu expressed sentiment with, “So so sweet. Happy Anniversary ‘rents.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leleti Khumalo (@leletikhumalo) As Khumalo continues to thrive in her career, her recent accolades reflect her dedication to the arts.

Notably, she was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2nd Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony hosted by Word Of Mouth Pictures and the Duma Ndlovu Academy. The ceremony recognised individuals who have made significant contributions to the creative industry locally and globally, placing Khumalo alongside notable figures such as John Kani. With her immense talent and passion for storytelling, Khumalo's recognition serves as an inspiration to many.