LOOK: Sbahle Mpisane celebrates 30th birthday in style

Socialite Sbahle Mpisane recently celebrated her 30th birthday and, as expected, no stone was left unturned to give the “fitness bunnie” a celebration fit for a queen. Mpisane took to Instagram to share videos of the various celebrations she had at multiple venues.

She said the party wasn’t over as she plans to celebrate for “30 days”. The socialite started her birthday celebrations with her closest friends at Nostra in Bryanston, then moved along to various other clubs, among them Konka in Soweto, Room130 in Sandton, Vibes On Main in Pretoria and Oprah in Rosebank. In the caption, she wrote: “I appreciate your thoughtfulness in taking the time to wish me a happy birthday. Life is good despite all the challenges that exist kumnandi kunjalo. Happy to be alive to 🥂 to another year around the sun #18June1993.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) Meanwhile, reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize took to her page to post a heartfelt birthday tribute to Mpisane. She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter 💗 @sbahle_mpisane, you are an inspiration to me and everyone around you with your strength, resilience, and love for life. “Your determination and passion is truly admirable and serves as a reminder of the amazing things you can achieve through hard work and dedication🎉🎈🎁