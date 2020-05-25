LOOK: Sbahle Mpisane shows Mzansi what she looked like in ICU

Fitness enthusiast and reality TV star, Sbahle Mpisane has revealed what she looked like while in ICU following her horrific car accident. The star was involved in a collision in August 2018, which left her fighting for her life in a coma for three weeks when her BMW burst into flames after it collided with a tree in Durban. Since then she has had a number of surgeries to get her to walk again. Taking to Instagram, Sbahle posted two pictures of herself still in the hospital. In one picture she is seen laying on a hospital bed with a number of tubes connecting her mouth and nose while in the other she is conscious and has plasters on her face.

She captioned the pictures: "Today I am thankful I have another day to live in this life..."

Since her accident, she has been sharing milestones in the hope that her recovery might motivate others.

She a video she shared in August last year on her Instagram page, she is seen taking a 200m long walk - her first since her accident.

In the video, she’s in pain and moving slowly, but continues to take more steps until she reaches her 200mmark.

She captioned it: "If strength was a person."

Her recovery has been inspirational. A month earlier she shared a video of her taking her first steps.

"Our body can withstand almost anything. It’s your mind that needs the convincing. For the past couple of months, without much success, I’ve been attempting to at least take 1 step.

"Yesterday my mum managed to make me take 3 steps, and it took a whole hour. I cannot describe how mentally challenging it was."