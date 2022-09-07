LOOK: Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya graduates with an MBA from Tuks

Actor and musician Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya is a proud MBA graduate. The former “YoTV” star took to his social media this week to share the exciting news with his fans.

Marking this monumental occasion, Psyfo shared snaps of himself donning his graduation attire, simply captioned the post: “Patience, resilience, sacrifice and effort! “Today it gives me so much joy to be rewarded with the work I put in. Thank you University of Pretoria, @gibsbusinessschool for the great lessons and this achievement. I am an MBA graduate!!! 🥳🥂🍺🙏🏽” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. 🐊 (@sidwell_n) His wife Amirah Ngwenya also took to her social media to congratulate the former “Generations” actor on his achievement.

She wrote: “The year of congratulations 🎉 I’m so proud of us. We did it 🥹🙏🏽😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🎉🎉🎉🎉 #mba #graduation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by اميرة (@mirah_aamirah) Fans and industry friends including Ayanda Thabethe, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madida and Thapelo Mokoena flooded Psyfo’s comment section with congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, the Ngwenyas recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

In July, Aamirah shared one of the cutest pregnancy reveals yet. In the video, the new mother-to-be is seen baking up a storm before revealing a pregnancy scan through a hot cross bun. She wrote: “So we decided to bake this recipe and I am happy to say I was lucky the first time around 🙏🏽💫”.

The couple announced the news of their nuptials a week later by sharing stunning photographs of their special day. Donning an unconventional black and white pants suits and sneakers, the duo were seen raising their glasses and toasting to a new adventure as newly-weds. “Good people 🙃 This past Saturday (21/11/2020), was the most beautiful day of my life.