LOOK: Siya Kolisi sends heartfelt message to Rachel









Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram

He is one of the country's most loved sportsmen right now and she is the WAG everybody talks about so a peek into their relationship gets fans excited. And that's exactly what happened when Siya Kolisi sent a heartfelt message to his wife Rachel on social media.

Siya posted a picture of him smiling at Rachel and captioned it saying "I love you Rachel Kolisi".





The Springbok captain went on further to thank his wife for always being there for him, for believing in him and for pushing him to be the best he can.









The post has been liked more than 105 000 times and other South African celebrities like Nandi Madida and Anele Mdoda commented on the post.





Siya recently hit the trends list when he made history as the first black captain to lead the Springboks to victory at the recent Rugby World Cup.





Rachel's name topped the trending page on Twitter after users debated her social media scandals in the past, especially when she let people know that Siya is a married man and the father of her children.









The couple is currently on holiday in Paris where they visited the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.