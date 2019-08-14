White like me?: Somzi and Moshe. Picture: Instagram

A picture of local personalities Moshe and Somizi has been doing the rounds on the Twitter streets. The picture posted by Twitter user @Bureni_ on Tuesday shows Moshe and Somizi posing for a group picture and it's the "Idols SA" judge's makeup choices that have caused the reaction.

Somizi's foundation looks as if it is too light, seemingly appearing to be five shades lighter than his actual skin tone.

What most likely happened is that the setting powder, in combination with foundation he used, aren't flash photography friendly, and that caused flash back, making it appear as if Somizi used the wrong shade.

However, this hasn't stopped tweeps from commenting about the post with a wide range of different reactions.

Haibo, why he look like an embarrassed Trunks trying out Vegeta’s hairstyle???! 😭 https://t.co/ynPK16Jtg0 — phresh princess. (@ibethulit) August 13, 2019

Face has beaten the body! https://t.co/hTsfS6DCK7 — Dj Cybos (@djCybos) August 13, 2019

Why does Somizi look like Zulu in the white face make up from “The Zulu on my stoep” https://t.co/5QAUmCjU3b — The last Khal (@MluNArh) August 13, 2019

Maybe there’s a good explanation here. He must have been in a very windy & dusty area to end up looking like that. Cos wow. pic.twitter.com/3IZYcKuC5u — Mandisi 🇮🇱 🇿🇦 (@MandisiEugene_) August 13, 2019