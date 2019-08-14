A picture of local personalities Moshe and Somizi has been doing the rounds on the Twitter streets.
The picture posted by Twitter user @Bureni_ on Tuesday shows Moshe and Somizi posing for a group picture and it's the "Idols SA" judge's makeup choices that have caused the reaction.
Somizi's foundation looks as if it is too light, seemingly appearing to be five shades lighter than his actual skin tone.
Noo😩😩 pic.twitter.com/r1EGWKd79G— TsongaPrince (@Bureni_) August 13, 2019
What most likely happened is that the setting powder, in combination with foundation he used, aren't flash photography friendly, and that caused flash back, making it appear as if Somizi used the wrong shade.
However, this hasn't stopped tweeps from commenting about the post with a wide range of different reactions.
Haibo, why he look like an embarrassed Trunks trying out Vegeta’s hairstyle???! 😭 https://t.co/ynPK16Jtg0— phresh princess. (@ibethulit) August 13, 2019
This can't be real?!? https://t.co/3TG8equhE1— Palesa (@Palesaismyname) August 13, 2019
Face has beaten the body! https://t.co/hTsfS6DCK7— Dj Cybos (@djCybos) August 13, 2019
Why does Somizi look like Zulu in the white face make up from “The Zulu on my stoep” https://t.co/5QAUmCjU3b— The last Khal (@MluNArh) August 13, 2019
ah 😭😂 https://t.co/PN0S9qrV9c pic.twitter.com/slXaBwHrOV— babe. (@dreya_mazamisa) August 13, 2019
somizi 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 i - https://t.co/3G4GivAVyy— ragnar lothbrok (@notreallymila) August 14, 2019
Ha.a no Andivumi😰😟.someone hacked his face pic.twitter.com/FvsCUMUveH— Carlos🇿🇦 (@Carlos_Asa1) August 13, 2019
Tyhini bawo pic.twitter.com/mJLwi9482J— ViegAlfonso (@SviegAlfonso) August 13, 2019
Maybe there’s a good explanation here. He must have been in a very windy & dusty area to end up looking like that. Cos wow. pic.twitter.com/3IZYcKuC5u— Mandisi 🇮🇱 🇿🇦 (@MandisiEugene_) August 13, 2019
I'm assuming Halloween came early this year pic.twitter.com/jGayJYyiJ9— KAMIKAZE_ZOMBIE (@Kopano69) August 13, 2019
