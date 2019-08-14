White like me?: Somzi and Moshe. Picture: Instagram

A picture of local personalities Moshe and Somizi has been doing the rounds on the Twitter streets. 

The picture posted by Twitter user @Bureni_ on Tuesday shows Moshe and Somizi posing for a group picture and it's the "Idols SA" judge's makeup choices that have caused the reaction. 

Somizi's foundation looks as if it is too light, seemingly appearing to be five shades lighter than his actual skin tone.

What most likely happened is that the setting powder, in combination with foundation he used, aren't flash photography friendly, and that caused flash back, making it appear as if Somizi used the wrong shade. 

However, this hasn't stopped tweeps from commenting about the post with a wide range of different reactions. 