Mzansi's "it" couple, Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo, took a break from the cold SA winter and are celebrating Motaung's birthday with a baecation in Italy.
"Somhale", their collective couple name, started their holiday in Rome last week.
Sharing the epic trip on their social media, the "Living The Dream With Somizi" stars have been posting moments from the birthday trip.
The happy couple touched down in Rome first where they did some sightseeing and visited the Colosseum.
Guys we lied. We are at Monte casino not Italy
Shall we lunch baby? But where? Hmmmm how about the colosseum? Ok.
Somizi then made a quick visit to one of the Louis Vuitton stores in Milan before they headed to the Amalfi Coast.
During their stay on the Amalfi Coast, Somhale spent some time at the beach soaking up the Italian sun before they made their way to Positano where they had a romantic boat trip.
Im in the best company #somhale #birthdaybaecation
How’s your Sunday afternoon? 🇮🇹🏳️🌈🌊💙
Coming to you live from Positano, 🇮🇹🏳️🌈.
Joyful joyful. Just the two of us 👬💑 🌈
Ending their weekend overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at the Hotel Botanico San Lazzaro in Maiori.
Happy peaceful Sunday to all. God is everything and everywhere
The next stop for their adventurous baecation is Venice with the couple taking a train from Naples to The Floating City.
Thank you Naples, let’s go to Venice. 🚊🇮🇹
Venice here we come. #birthdaybaecation #somhale
