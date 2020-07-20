LOOK: Somizi and Mohale get on a private jet, Mzansi reacts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo got tongues wagging this weekend when the duo jetted off to Durban in a private jet. However, it was not only their preferred mode of transport that got people talking but also their matching Rich Mnisi outfits and the multiple Louis Vuitton luggage the duo had. According to Somizi's tweets, the pair, who own a house in the exclusive Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate just outside Durban, jetted off for "work and play". See their posts below:

Let's go home baby.off to work and play in zimbali 📸pilot 📸 pic.twitter.com/g43zxV2wbL — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 19, 2020

It's been no secret that following the death of his mother Mary Twala, Somizi has wanted a break in Zimbali. After his mother's funeral, he posted images of Zimbali saying "one place I want to be right now...home".

View this post on Instagram Sangena A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jul 19, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

Social media expressed their opinions on the posts between Somizi and Mohale where in one video, Somizi's feet are seen placed on Mohale's crotch while he looks out at the ocean just before landing at Durban's Virginia Airport.

Tweeps felt that the current lockdown only benefited the rich who were able to charter private jets while others suggested that Somizi should not be travelling so soon after losing his mother.

See reactions below:

I wanna say something about your loss & culture ,but I'll keep quite because its none of my business.if u know you know pic.twitter.com/XEi9Bs7ESa — Lungelo Thusi (@SaziLungelo1) July 19, 2020

Advantage of being Rich & famous.u take flights when u galavanting around. No one is gonna bother u abt permits and all that Sh#t travels restrictions regulations. pic.twitter.com/VxNkFHPM2t — Ⓜ️egA (@wondersompisi) July 19, 2020

Honestly speaking this lockdown favour the rich. https://t.co/fRyOPkNZZY — Star Masipa (@JustStar_) July 19, 2020