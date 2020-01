LOOK: Somizi and Mohale host pre-wedding day lunch for grooms party









Somizi Mhlongo and his husband Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram Local media personality Somizi Mhlongo and his husband Mohale Motaung hosted a pre-wedding lunch at the River Meadow Manor in Centurion. With the "Idols SA" judge's white wedding day fast approaching, the grooms party attended a special pre-wedding celebratory lunch over the weekend. Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi shares a few snaps from the day including the gift boxes from Box Boutique for the grooms party.

Furthermore, the happily married couple also revealed who their best man and best woman will be for the big day.

Somizi has shared a note that they sent to their guests for the wedding asking that they come wearing red bottoms (Christian Louboutin shoes) along with a white outfit.

In November, Somizi shared a sneak peek of their wedding rings on his Instagram page.

In the video, Somgaga is seen looking at a large white diamond while there is a meeting happening in the background regarding his upcoming white wedding and different options for their rings.

He also captioned the post: "Diamonds are gays best friend...choosing stones for the white wedding was so much [email protected] thank for the presentation...it's such a proud moment seeing young black entrepreneurs in such industries".

This comes after Somizi and Mohale held their lavish traditional wedding in September which was held at Kibler Park in Johannesburg.

The traditional wedding was attended by A-list celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba.

Somgaga also partnered with GH Mumm and had personalised champagne bottles at the wedding.

The happy couple also went on baecation recently and went to Champagne, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco, where they bumped into eighties pop icon Boy George.

Their white wedding is set to take place later this month, and according to the Sunday Sun, the couple are aiming for the wedding to take place in four venues with the main ceremony happening at Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein.