LOOK: Somizi and Mohale loved up at cookbook launch

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang celebrated another milestone in his career recently as he launched his first-ever cookbook, “Dinner At Somizi’s - I am not a chef”. And his hubby, Mohale Motuang-Mhlongo, was right by his side to show his support. The “Idols SA“ judge posted pictures on his social media of him and his darling husband sharing a kiss on the lips while Mohale gave him flowers. In the Instagram caption Somizi wrote: "Hubby here to support #dinneratsomiziscookbooklaunch ". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) While on Twitter he wrote: “If support system had a face. #DinnerAtSomizisCookBookLaunch #TasticXSomizi,”.

The grand event was held at Houghton Estates in Sandton On Thursday, and was attended by celebrities like businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize, music artist, Vusi Nova, who entertained the crowd and presenter and DJ, Lerato Kganyago amongst a host of other A-listers.

Fans and industry friends flooded Somizi’s timeline with congratulatory messages on his new business venture as well as commenting on the couple’s love.

Kagisodiale45 said: “Love looks amazing on both of you.💜”.

Lavendayda said: “Let no temptations nor obstacle ever break this union & bond. This is too gorgeous. 😭😍❤️🔥🥂💐🕯️✊🏿“.

While Nleballo said “Mxm and haters say hubby has moved out! Congratulations my bestie 🎉🥰🥰”.

The pair was recently reported to have hit rocky waters but this picture tells a different story.

Last week, Sunday World said Mohale moved out of the house he shares with Somizi in Johannesburg’s plush suburb of Dainfern.

According to the publication, there were allegations of a breakup after accusations of infidelity.

Somizi’s book “Dinner At Somizi’s” retails for R295 and will be available at all CNA stores from December 3.