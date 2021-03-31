LOOK: Somizi and other celebrities celebrate Noxolo Grootboom

After 37 years in the business, veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom said an emotional goodbye this week. While Grootbooom signed off with her signature “Ndinithanda nonk’emakhaya” for the last time, she trended with many tweeting emotional tributes to her. Grootboom recently announced her retirement and read the Xhosa news bulletin for the final time on Wednesday. The bulletin was emotional, with Grootboom ending with a heartfelt message to viewers. She struggled to contain the emotion in her voice and broke down in tears after delivering her famous sign-off.

The broadcast was watched by thousands, with President Cyril Ramaphosa postponing an address to the nation by 30 minutes to accommodate the star’s final curtain call.

“I wish to pay tribute to Miss Grootboom as an outstanding journalist who, throughout her 37 years of distinguished service, brought historic events in our country and across the world into the living rooms of our nation.

“We wish Miss Grootboom well and thank her for her many years of service,” he said during his address.

At the SABC, Grootboom was given a massive send-off, with a guard of honour and singing procession following her down the corridors.

Grootboom joined Anele Mdoda on the ““Anele and The Club on 947” show on Wednesday morning where they discussed her illustrious career.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, who was listening to the show, stopped what he was doing and went to the studio to give Grootboom flowers.

“My heart is full.....I jumped out of bed when I heard Anele on radio speaking to mama.....I drove straight to the studio just to give mama her flowers to smell them,” he wrote on Instagram.

Actress Pearl Thusi also dedicated a moving tribute to Grootboom.

