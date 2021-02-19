LOOK: Somizi & Vusi Nova holiday in style again in the Kruger National Park

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his bestie, musician Vusi Nova are at it again.

The duo have been serving their fans the soft life lately and by the looks of things, it’s not going to stop any time soon.

Just days after getting on a private plane to Cape Town and enjoying some downtime on a yacht and at the luxurious Delaire Graff Estate, they have now taken a shot left to Mpumalanga.

The BFFs took Tim Cahill’s quote “A journey is best measured in friends, rather than miles” literally when they drove to the Kruger National Park this week and checked into the luxurious Kruger Shalati - The Train on the Bridge.

Permanently stationed on the historically-rich Selati bridge above the Sabie River, Kruger Shalati offers the most unique luxury accommodation in a re-envisioned train which pays homage to the guests who have explored the park for nearly 100 years.