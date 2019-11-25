LOOK: Somizi gives a sneak peek of his wedding rings









Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram Plans for Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's white wedding is going full steam ahead and we got a sneak peek at their wedding bands. Taking to his Instagram page recently, the "Idols SA" judge posted a video with a selection of diamonds from Nungu Diamonds in Johannesburg. In the video, Somgaga (as his affectionately refer to him as) is seen looking at a large white diamond while there is a meeting happening in the background regarding the his upcoming white wedding and different options for their rings. He also captioned the post: "Diamonds are gays best friend...choosing stones for the white wedding was so much [email protected] thank for the presentation...it's such a proud moment seeing young black entrepreneurs in such industries".

This comes after Somizi and Mohale held their lavish traditional wedding in September which was held at Kibler Park in Johannesburg.

The traditional wedding was attended by A-list celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba.

Somgaga also had partnered with GH Mumm and had personalised champagne bottles at the wedding.

The happy couple also went on baecation recently and went to Champagne, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco, where they bump into eighties pop icon Boy George.