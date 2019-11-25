Plans for Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's white wedding is going full steam ahead and we got a sneak peek at their wedding bands.
Taking to his Instagram page recently, the "Idols SA" judge posted a video with a selection of diamonds from Nungu Diamonds in Johannesburg.
In the video, Somgaga (as his affectionately refer to him as) is seen looking at a large white diamond while there is a meeting happening in the background regarding the his upcoming white wedding and different options for their rings.
He also captioned the post: "Diamonds are gays best friend...choosing stones for the white wedding was so much [email protected] thank for the presentation...it's such a proud moment seeing young black entrepreneurs in such industries".