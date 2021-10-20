LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo denies dating, says he is enjoying being single

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has denied being in the dating scene and has said he is enjoying being single. Taking to social media this week, the star addressed rumours that he was dating Bongani Mfihlo, who according to his Instagram page, is a DJ.

While there are several pictures of Bongani and Somizi together on the DJ’s Instagram page, they are just friends. “No this is difficult...so I’m not allowed to be seen with any male...this means I will be finding many new loves...it’s actually very nice in singlehood... @b_bongzie .askies my friend don’t worry u will be replaced soon enjoy it whilst this new love lasts lol,” said Somizi in a caption. See below:

Somizi is currently going through a very public and messy divorce with his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung. Somizi and Mohale made headlines in August after Mohale had accused the former "Idols SA" judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, "Living the Dream with Somizi". Mohale told producers Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale's alleged cheating.