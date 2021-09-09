LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo goes on a 'date'

He might be going through a messy and very public divorce but that is not stopping media personality Somizi Mhlongo from living his best life. The star has been playing tennis, going to the gym, partying and surrounding himself with loved ones while he and his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung finalise their divorce.

This week he was taken out on a date. Taking to Instagram, Somizi posted a video of himself out having iced coffee and said he was taken to lunch. However, he made it very clear that it was not a romantic date with any new love interest when he gave clues on who he was with. “Taken to lunch against my will....someone call 911-1011. Clues about the abductor....she has a deep voice, speaks horrible isiZulu, has two puppy brats, eats lots of boiled cabbage and can’t swim but has pools in all her homes.....that’s all I know for now,” he wrote in the caption.

See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Somizi’s post was filled with comments about who the possible “abductor” was, but there was one glaring clue, a name on a Starbucks cup. The name read ‘Lerato’ and based on the clues, everyone thought it was Somizi’s friend, Lerato Kganyago.

Last week Somizi thanked his fans for their loyalty and allowed comments to be made on the things he posts. The star switched off the comments section on his Instagram posts after he announced last month that he was getting divorced. While he continued to keep his 4.2 million Instagram followers updated on where he was, and even what gigs he had planned, he did not allow anyone to comment.

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a series of pictures of himself and bff Vusi Nova and captioned them saying: “Comments re-opened… I love u my people… thanks for your loyalty… let's keep positivity trending.” Somizi and Mohale made headlines last month after Mohale had accused the former “Idols SA” judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, “Living the Dream with Somizi”. Mohale told producers Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating.