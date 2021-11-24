LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo is living it up in New York City
Local media personality Somizi Mhlongo is living his best life travelling and has made his way to the Big Apple.
Over the weekend, the former “Idols SA” judge started his journey with his friend entrepreneur Ndo Maleho on their bestiecation and stopped by Dubai first before heading to New York City.
Sharing pictures and videos of this glamorous adventure, Somizi is seen with Ndo on their first-class flight to Dubai and having dinner at Iris Dubai, with the reality TV star even dubbing it “Konka Dubai”.
The duo then made their way to New York City, with Somizi sharing pictures of them dining at the Plaza Hotel and walking around in Manhattan.
It is still unclear if Somizi is planning to link up with Bonang Matheba, who is currently living in NYC.
Recently, the “Living The Dream With Somizi” star shared that he now identifies as pansexual on "The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest".
When asked by Cassper how, as a gay man, he had fathered a child, Somizi said he was not gay.
“Even the baby mama knows that when she told me she liked me, I told her I was gay. She said I was lying and she tested me. I decided to go for it and that’s how it happened.
“I was transparent from the onset. I hate always explaining myself. I am not gay, I am a pansexual, I am attracted to whoever I’m attracted to at the time. So even if I meet a beautiful woman now, I’d date her,” he said.