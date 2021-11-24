LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo is living it up in New York City

Local media personality Somizi Mhlongo is living his best life travelling and has made his way to the Big Apple. Over the weekend, the former “Idols SA” judge started his journey with his friend entrepreneur Ndo Maleho on their bestiecation and stopped by Dubai first before heading to New York City.

Recently, the “Living The Dream With Somizi” star shared that he now identifies as pansexual on "The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest". When asked by Cassper how, as a gay man, he had fathered a child, Somizi said he was not gay. “Even the baby mama knows that when she told me she liked me, I told her I was gay. She said I was lying and she tested me. I decided to go for it and that’s how it happened.