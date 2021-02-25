LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung gifts Vusi Nova a ‘woman’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If there’s one thing South Africans know about media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, it’s that he loves giving gifts to those he cares about. What is also very clear is that he shares a very special bond with his BFF, musician Vusi Nova. If the duo are not making music together then they are holidaying in style or gifting each other outlandish gifts. This week, Mhlongo-Motaung decided to give Nova a woman in the form of a statue. Taking to Instagram, Nova posted a video of the statue which he placed next to his pool.

“Thank you to the bestie, for this statue. Thank you Mizi! Look at how beautiful she is and she just fits,” the singer said in the video.

He captioned the post: “Thank you @somizi I love her!😊 damn, she’s sexy! what should I call her?”

While it might not be the size of the one of Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, giving a statue as a gift is extravagant considering how much commissioning one can set you back.

In the latest episode of “What’s Your Poison?”, a podcast hosted by seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage, Nova, who was a guest, spoke about his friendship with Mhlongo-Motaung.

“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive.

“Somizi is one of those genuine people that believes that if you have a dream, no matter how big, you can work towards it and achieve it.

“His success has been motivation for me to believe this is possible. Somizi is living proof that reaching your dreams is possible.

“It’s not often you find someone you are able to trust with your life and when you do find someone like this, it’s important to nurture that relationship.

“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot.

“With us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong,” he concluded.