LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung receives portrait of his mom as a gift

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Radio and television host Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has been gifted a portrait of his late mother, thespian Mary Twala. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the "Idols SA" judge expressed his gratitude to the young artist who painted the portrait of his parent, he said: "So when I saw a painting of my mom on twitter by this young man @olwethudahandsome immediately drawn to it......and that's when I had an idea of him making a portrait of my parents on a denim jacket." He continued: "I initially I wanted to wear it at my mom's funeral but because he is based in cape town time was not on our side.....but I still insisted that he makes it.....through the help of my PA (Personal Assistant) he was able to track him and found him and gave him the brief.....oh boy did he deliver......when the parcel arrived today. "I was wondering why is it in a big box kanti this sweet talented young man added an actual framed portrait of my mom and as a surprise gift...Thank u young man and may all your dreams come true.....I'm probably gonna wear this once and frame it as well."

Mzansi seems impressed with Olwethu Patuleni's art work, with fans and friends of Somizi giving it the stamp of approval.

"Ncoooh so sweet man we have so much of creative talents in Sa you have done well @olwethudahandsome," said reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

"This is too much oo it’s beautiful 👌🏾😍 Soso @somizi," commented singer and businesswoman Candy Tsamandebele.

"This is so beautiful! I’m inspired ❤️," added radio and TV host Pabi Moloi.

The legendary actress Mary Twala, passed away on Saturday, July 4, at the laid on Thursday, July 9. She was 80-years old.

Twala died in Johannesburg last week at the age of 80.

During his speech, Somizi has paid an emotional tribute to his mother. He said: “I know I have lost a mother on earth, but I have gained the most powerful ancestor.”

He continued: "Anyone should not be surprised when I rise beyond, because I have the most generous ancestor. Mama, I know how you are when you are angry, so I promise not to be make you an angry ancestor because I don’t want to be on the wrong side of anything that comes to you.”