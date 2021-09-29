LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo shares a cryptic message about being favoured

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo might be living his best life in Cape Town, but the star had a very specific message to share this week. The star jetted off to the Mother City this week and has been keeping his social media followers up to speed with what he has been doing.

While doing so, the star, who has been in what could only be described as a public storm with his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, shared a very specific message. Taking to Instagram, Somizi posted a video of himself getting out of bed. The video was accompanied by a caption which said: “Happy chooseday. Good morning. Choose wisely and positively. I choose me and God and this bed.” The video also had a song, “God Favoured Me” by American gospel star Hezekiah Walker. In the song the words sung are:

“They whispered, conspired, they told their lies (God favours me), My character, my integrity, my faith in God (He favours me), Will not fall, will not bend, won't compromise (God favours me), I speak life and prosperity and I speak health (God favours me).” See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Somizi, along with his estranged husband, made headlines in August after Mohale had accused the former “Idols SA” judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, “Living the Dream with Somizi”.

Mohale told producers that Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating. Somizi denied physically or emotionally abusing Mohale.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs, but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. “I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation. “What I am going to state, however, is that we had one altercation in which I had to defend myself, and both of us were physically hurt by the other.