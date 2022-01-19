LOOK: Somizi Mhlongo unimpressed after filmed holding a man at groove

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo was left irate after a club-goer recorded him and another man cosying up together at groove. Since the news of his divorce broke last year, Somizi’s love life has been put under a magnifying glass with rumours swelling all the time.

This past December rumours of a new love interest for the star started when he was seen in Cape Town, allegedly with Lindile Mbadu. Now in a video released this week, the pair are seen together at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Pretoria. In the 10-second clip, Somizi is seen holding Lindile from behind while they dance.

Somizi draws in closer to Lindile to lay his head on his shoulder while Lindile smokes from a hookah pipe. When Somizi realises that there is a camera recording him, he stops holding Lindile and starts shouting at the person recording. “Why, why, why,” screams Somizi. See below:

Somizi Mhlongo spotted at Ayeyep Menlyn. pic.twitter.com/SmrevOuH9Z — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 17, 2022 While there has been no confirmation that the pair are indeed a couple, they were in Cape Town at the same time last year and follow each other on Instagram. Somizi made headlines last night when it was revealed that there was trouble in his marriage. His now estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, accused the former “Idols SA” judge of abuse in an interview he did with producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”.