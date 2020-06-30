LOOK: Somizi sits down with Cassper Nyovest and Siya Kolisi for new show
Making tv. pic.twitter.com/Di6b9Er6I6— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 28, 2020
At home with the bear.doing tv....wearing RICH pic.twitter.com/XNSSjBKxjq— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 27, 2020
Had fun shooting @somizi new show coming soon. even took the time to teach them ( @Ringomadlingozi & somizi my gospel single “Yibanathi” ft @mkokstad_dumi dropping 10th July. Can’t wait for you guys to hear it.... pic.twitter.com/rCtEb9SUOx— nomathemba (@VusiNova) June 27, 2020
The Show is getting bigger some fake celebrities didn't want to be part of it they wanted the show to be unsuccessful. I respect all Celebrities who came through for Somizi Dr. Rebecca Malope, Hon Ringo, Cassper, Vusi, Siya and many others 👏🏾🙏— Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) June 29, 2020
Let Support this production. pic.twitter.com/ZpxJLOrhds
Bring out your aprons and get ready to welcome @somizi's sass and creativity into your homes soon.— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) June 29, 2020
Keep an eye out for more details #1Magic pic.twitter.com/8DfxbJQOXO
Graduates sitting at home with qualifications to be chefs. Asilwi.— M_AfricaN 💭 (@Africa665) June 29, 2020
But noone affords his ingredients around here🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️he uses spices he bought when he was in Paris,bathong😭😭— Chichi263🇿🇼 (@ChichitheBawss) June 29, 2020
Money buys you anything indeed Lorna Maseko and somizi can your show us your chef Qualification. pic.twitter.com/TFfytCYLPX— TT (@thabza501) June 29, 2020
Tweeps: Why did they give Somizi a cooking show?! Open up the industry!— IG: Blythlie (@blythlie) June 30, 2020
Also Tweeps: Yho! Somizi's dumpling recipe is everything! I didn't know you could put eggs in rice omw omw omw!
Ya'll been cooking for Twitter so ya'll can't complain when Somizi went to 1Magic and proposed a Show, know how to move in spaces and stop complaining abt everything.— Bhungane The Great (@Sgoloza_Esmehlo) June 30, 2020
Judging from Insta posts, Somizi's cooking show is more than just about cooking. All the guests are people he knows personally. There'll be conversations. Yes, your twitter chefs can cook but what else will they offer? 🤔 What stories can they share with bo Dr Rebecca or Ringo?— Cruciatus 🐍 (@brian_royalza) June 30, 2020
Somizi would cook live for his insta followers,they loved it and begged for a show— Mchumane.uNozulu (@MissSteelo) June 30, 2020
The upcoming must learn pitch ideas to TV stations, Somizi did azange alale. Another thing id that TV stations are about viewership ratings, & we all know Somizi rakes them. So stop this negativity pic.twitter.com/eBJn81XQCG