Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Twitter
LOOK: Somizi sits down with Cassper Nyovest and Siya Kolisi for new show

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung gave a sneak peek of some of his guests for his upcoming TV show. 

Sharing pictures on his social media platforms, the "Somizi & Mohale: the Union" star is seen with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and "Move For Me" rapper Cassper Nyovest. 

In the photos shared by Somizi, he is seen with Siya seemingly having an engaging conversation with both men wear Rich Mnisi polo neck sweaters. 

Other stars to appear on the show include gospel legend Rebecca Malope and Vusi Nova. 

While the premise of the show was initially a mystery, it seems that Somizi is busy shooting, with 1Magic making the big announcement on Monday. 

However, it seems that tweeps are divided over the popular media personality getting to host another show. 


