LOOK: Somizi sits down with Cassper Nyovest and Siya Kolisi for new show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung gave a sneak peek of some of his guests for his upcoming TV show.

Sharing pictures on his social media platforms, the "Somizi & Mohale: the Union" star is seen with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and "Move For Me" rapper Cassper Nyovest.

In the photos shared by Somizi, he is seen with Siya seemingly having an engaging conversation with both men wear Rich Mnisi polo neck sweaters.

At home with the bear.doing tv....wearing RICH pic.twitter.com/XNSSjBKxjq — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 27, 2020

Other stars to appear on the show include gospel legend Rebecca Malope and Vusi Nova.

Had fun shooting @somizi new show coming soon. even took the time to teach them ( @Ringomadlingozi & somizi my gospel single “Yibanathi” ft @mkokstad_dumi dropping 10th July. Can’t wait for you guys to hear it.... pic.twitter.com/rCtEb9SUOx — nomathemba (@VusiNova) June 27, 2020

The Show is getting bigger some fake celebrities didn't want to be part of it they wanted the show to be unsuccessful. I respect all Celebrities who came through for Somizi Dr. Rebecca Malope, Hon Ringo, Cassper, Vusi, Siya and many others 👏🏾🙏



Let Support this production. pic.twitter.com/ZpxJLOrhds — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) June 29, 2020

While the premise of the show was initially a mystery, it seems that Somizi is busy shooting, with 1Magic making the big announcement on Monday.

Bring out your aprons and get ready to welcome @somizi's sass and creativity into your homes soon.



Keep an eye out for more details #1Magic pic.twitter.com/8DfxbJQOXO — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) June 29, 2020

However, it seems that tweeps are divided over the popular media personality getting to host another show.

Graduates sitting at home with qualifications to be chefs. Asilwi. — M_AfricaN 💭 (@Africa665) June 29, 2020

But noone affords his ingredients around here🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️he uses spices he bought when he was in Paris,bathong😭😭 — Chichi263🇿🇼 (@ChichitheBawss) June 29, 2020

Money buys you anything indeed Lorna Maseko and somizi can your show us your chef Qualification. pic.twitter.com/TFfytCYLPX — TT (@thabza501) June 29, 2020

Tweeps: Why did they give Somizi a cooking show?! Open up the industry!



Also Tweeps: Yho! Somizi's dumpling recipe is everything! I didn't know you could put eggs in rice omw omw omw! — IG: Blythlie (@blythlie) June 30, 2020

Ya'll been cooking for Twitter so ya'll can't complain when Somizi went to 1Magic and proposed a Show, know how to move in spaces and stop complaining abt everything. — Bhungane The Great (@Sgoloza_Esmehlo) June 30, 2020

Judging from Insta posts, Somizi's cooking show is more than just about cooking. All the guests are people he knows personally. There'll be conversations. Yes, your twitter chefs can cook but what else will they offer? 🤔 What stories can they share with bo Dr Rebecca or Ringo? — Cruciatus 🐍 (@brian_royalza) June 30, 2020

Somizi would cook live for his insta followers,they loved it and begged for a show

The upcoming must learn pitch ideas to TV stations, Somizi did azange alale. Another thing id that TV stations are about viewership ratings, & we all know Somizi rakes them. So stop this negativity pic.twitter.com/eBJn81XQCG — Mchumane.uNozulu (@MissSteelo) June 30, 2020



